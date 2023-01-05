CADILLAC — A lawsuit brought by Green Mill Motel explosion victim Brian Adams will continue after no judgment was issued during a hearing last week.
Adams filed the lawsuit this summer against his mother Amanda Skardoutos, former Manton Chief of Police Michael Long, then-Wexford County Prosecuting Attorney Jason Elmore, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Johanna Carey, then-Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Corey Wiggins, and four people the lawsuit claims were the owners and/or operators of the Green Mill Motel — Arthur Feyers, Patricia Feyers, John Thoel and Melissa Thoel.
On May 17, 2017, Adams was severely burned over 85% of his body when a butane hash oil lab assembled by his mother exploded in their Manton motel room around 4 a.m. Adams’ brother, Marcus Thomas, also was burned but his injuries were relatively minor compared to Adams’.
In the lawsuit, Adams asks for a financial award in excess of $25,000 exclusive of costs, interest and attorney fees, in addition to an award of punitive damages.
Damages listed in the lawsuit include the following: Pain and suffering, grave physical injuries resulting in burns over 85% of his body, injuries to his trachea and lungs, mental anguish, emotional distress, fright and shock, humiliation and mortification; loss of wages and earning capacity; reasonable medical and hospital expenses; loss of society and companionship; and loss of financial support.
The lawsuit lists three different counts, the first being “premises liability,” the second being “negligence” and the third being “violation of MCL 722.623.”
The first two counts pertain to Skardoutos, the Feyers and the Thoels, and claim that they are responsible for the conditions at the motel that led up to the explosion. The third count pertains to Long, Elmore, Carey and Wiggins, and claims that they were negligent in their duties to report suspected child abuse and/or neglect.
Elmore, Wiggins and Carey filed a response to the lawsuit arguing that they had no obligation to report under MCL 722.62 and also that they are protected by governmental and “absolute” immunity.
Late last month, 26th Circuit Court Judge Edward Black ruled in favor of Elmore, Wiggins and Carey and dismissed them from the lawsuit.
Long also has requested he be dismissed from the lawsuit on the grounds that he, too, has governmental and absolute immunity.
On Thursday, Judge Black granted Adams’ legal team time to amend their response to Long’s motion to be dismissed from the lawsuit.
Once the amendment is filed, the hearing on the motion will be rescheduled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.