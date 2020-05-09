CADILLAC — Like the novel coronavirus, Kawasaki disease is something of a mystery.
Doctors don't know a lot Kawasaki disease it or how it spreads.
But it's believed to be sickening kids in Michigan during the coronavirus pandemic.
Kawasaki disease is a pediatric inflammatory disease. It starts out gradually with symptoms including fever, mouth sores, skin blistering and peeling.
It's a "visible" disease, according to Dr. James Whelan, acting chief medical officer for Munson Cadillac Hospital.
Though very rarely fatal, left unchecked, Kawasaki disease can damage coronary arteries, Dr. Whelan said.
Earlier this week, the New York City Health Department, citing a report out of the United Kingdom, issued an alert that there may be an increase in pediatric patients experiencing "multi-system inflammatory disease ... that may be associated with COVID-19" and that the symptoms are consistent with Kawasaki disease.
On Friday, the Michigan Health Alert Network sent an email to Michigan doctors telling them that healthcare providers in Southeast Michigan have been seeing something similar, citing a notice from the Chief Medical Officer at Children's Hospital of Michigan.
"In the notice, it was mentioned that younger children may present with signs and symptoms consistent with Kawasaki disease, whereas older children may present with more vague signs and symptoms (fever for 48+ hours with associated rash or GI symptoms)," the email read. "It was also stated that some patients can progress quickly and require critical care for myocardial involvement."
Kawasaki disease is rare, but when it does happen, it tends to happen in late winter or early spring, according to Dr. Whelan.
The disease sometimes breaks out in communities; however, children who live in the same household as another sick child aren't at more risk.
In 27 years, Dr. Whelan said he's seen the disease just twice.
There's no evidence it's in Cadillac or Traverse City this year, said Dr. Whelan, who had recently checked with pediatricians in the two cities.
Given that the disease tends to be seasonal, it's not necessarily surprising that there are outbreaks in some parts of the country.
“It may be a spurious correlation,‘ Dr. Whelan said.
If Kawasaki disease is linked to SARS-COV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19), that will be an important health breakthrough because it will be the first time the disease has been linked to a specific virus.
Kawasaki disease is an immune disease—an over-activation of the immune system, the theory goes—and it's believed to be triggered by viral infections.
If the novel coronavirus is proven to be a trigger, few northern Michigan kids are likely to get sick with Kawasaki disease because the SARS-COV-2 infection levels are so low here, Dr. Whelan said.
If you suspect your child has the disease, you should contact your child's primary care provider. Doctors should report Kawasaki disease to the health department, per the Michigan Health Alert Network.
For more details on symptoms, see the graphic.
