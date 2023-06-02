LAKE CITY – No one sustained any life-threatening injuries after emergency crews responded to two vehicle accidents in Missaukee County this week.
The first one occurred on Saturday, May 27 when Missaukee County Sheriff's deputies responded to a UTV accident at 7:22 p.m. The accident occurred in the area of Dore Road and Falmouth Road.
Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer said the UTV was occupied by four people when the driver lost control while trying to drive around a curve in the road and struck a tree.
The driver, a 32-year-old man from Shelbyville, Michigan, was ejected from the UTV and his three female passengers were pinned underneath. The passengers included a 60-year-old from Kentwood, a 62-year-old from Fraser and a 70-year-old from Wyoming, Michigan.
The driver sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Grand Rapids by a helicopter out of Saginaw. The passengers had non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Traverse City Munson by Missaukee EMS and MMR.
Yancer said speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the accident.
The Merritt Area Fire Department assisted with setting up a landing zone for the helicopter.
The second accident occurred on Tuesday, May 29 at around 9:45 a.m. Yancer said Missaukee County Sheriff deputies responded to a multiple-vehicle collision at the intersection of LaChance Road and Rosted Road.
Yancer said a 60-year-old Hudsonville man was going southbound on Rosted Road when a vehicle driven by a 31-year-old Lake City woman headed northbound on LaChance Road turned left and collided with the man's vehicle.
"She basically made a left hand turn in front of the vehicle, cutting them off," Yancer said. "She didn't yield to the southbound through traffic vehicle."
The male driver complained of pain but didn't go to the hospital. Yancer said the female driver was transported to Cadillac Munson by Missaukee EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Lake City Area Fire Department assisted with traffic control. Yancer said the scene was cleared after an hour.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.