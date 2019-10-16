CADILLAC — A recent survey published in the UK reported that most seniors aged 65 and older go an entire week without talking to anyone.
And senior isolation, announced a 2019 Medicare publication, is “America’s quietest health risk.‘
Research has linked social isolation and loneliness to a higher risk for high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, anxiety, depression, cognitive decline, Alzheimer’s disease and even death.
“I know what loneliness can do to people,‘ said Chris Rozich, a retired LPN. “I worked in a nursing home all my life. You see the stages, you see what isolation does. It affects your whole health. There is mental decline and physical decline. You have to move and stimulate your brain.‘
Rozich belongs to a health club and frequently drops in at the Cadillac Senior Center to maintain social connections.
“I told my neighbor Frank, you’ve got to get out,‘ Rozich said. “Get involved. I’ll go with you to the center for two weeks. After that you are on your own.‘
Frank Cole, a widower and a Korean War veteran, agreed.
“I do live alone,‘ said Cole, 87. “I was just kind of watching television, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy, old Western movies. I was a little bit depressed. This has helped.‘
“Now he’s part of us,‘ said Diane Patterson, the center’s director. “Sometimes it just takes a familiar person to get them out of the house.‘
Patterson pointed out Cole across the room. He was sipping coffee at a large round table surrounded by widows. He was smiling.
Diane Patterson’s dream job
Diane Patterson studied recreation with a minor in gerontology, the study of the process of aging. She has worked at outdoor centers and campgrounds. But in 2005 she landed her dream job as the director of the Cadillac Senior Center.
“This is what I’ve wanted to do since I was 21,‘ she said. “I know the impact (a senior center) can have on individual lives. I worked as respite worker and I saw what happens when people are isolated and homebound. What I strive for is to combat isolation.‘
Patterson designs an activity calendar to reach seniors “at whatever level‘ with something they can do daily or weekly to get out of the house.
She has created a welcoming drop-in center that feels like home. The main room resembles an old fashioned rec room. There are tables where people are having coffee and chatting. In one corner, a large group is laughing and playing Wii games. There’s a piano. Weekly activities include Tai Chi, aquatics, aerobics, bowling, painting, Euchre, music jams, line dancing, crafts, Bridge club, knitting, Bingo and crafts. For $4 seniors have lunch catered by Chartwells Monday through Friday.
“They have such good food, I would just come, pick up lunch and take it home,‘ said Dee Shilbe, a retired registered nurse. “I didn’t want to stay because it was a room full of people I didn’t know. Yes I felt isolated because of my age and I knew it. So then I started staying for lunch. I looked forward to being teased and laughing with people.‘
“We could see that Dee felt so much better once she started coming here,‘ Patterson said. “Even her kids saw the difference.‘
“I’ve been a nurse all of my life,‘ Shilbe said. “Even though I worked with the elderly, you don’t think about it being damaging for yourself (not to get out). You accept it. Now I look forward to coming here. You have to get up and get dressed. You find a reason to get up in the morning.‘
Travel
The Cadillac Senior Center is travel central, offering in-house weekly day trips and extended travel excursions through Diamond Tours.
“This summer we went dune buggy riding at Silver Lake,‘ Patterson said. “It was so popular I had to double my trips. I just love exploring. And I love sharing these explorations with people.‘
Seniors recently toured the US Coast Guard Air Station in Traverse City followed by lunch at Don’s Drive-In. They also took a three-day trip to Sault Ste. Marie with a boat tour through the Soo Locks.
Although the day trips are popular, the larger trips are typically sold out, like a motorcoach trip leaving soon for South Padre Island in Texas.
“I come here three days a week,‘ said Janet Bowles. “I’ve been on numerous out-of-state trips. They are fantastic. You don’t have to drive or worry about parking. We have dinners and activities. I worked in retail and I love people. I’m just not a stay-at-home person.‘
Patterson never forgot a lesson she learned in college
“Energy is transferable,‘ she said. “I learned this in recreation class. They find energy here. This is not just a place to come and have lunch. It fills their need of what they want to do.‘
Patterson’s love for the elderly permeates the center, a facility facing Lake Cadillac that includes a reading library, a crafts room, a large work area and an outdoor garden. Just down the hall is a second quonset for physical activities like Tai Chi.
Working alongside Patterson every day is her mother Joyce Johnson, 92. Johnson hugs everyone who walks through the door, brings them coffee and assists her daughter throughout the day.
“This is my mission,‘ Patterson said. “The function that the center has is to pull people out of their homes. Our mission is to help people. Think about it. Schools and prisons use isolation as a punishment. When seniors are isolated they are basically punishing themselves and they fail so rapidly. Here, we combat isolation.‘
Harrietta Outreach
Once a month the Cadillac Senior Center loads up lunch from Chartwells and spends an afternoon at the Harrietta Village Hall “to dine with our friends from the west!‘
The event is “typically‘ held on the second Tuesday of the month. For information call (231) 779-9420.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.