No more outdoor capacity limits

CADILLAC — Outdoor capacity limits will be a thing of the past and work-from-home policies are no longer required.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services as well as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced updates to the state’s epidemic orders on Monday.
On June 1, the state will be eliminating outdoor capacity limits and increasing indoor social gatherings to 50% capacity.
“As we work to put Michigan back to work, we are moving quickly to invest in our families, small businesses, and communities to help them succeed,‘ Whitmer said. “The reason we can take these steps is thanks to every Michigander who has stepped up and taken action to keep themselves, their families, and their communities safe. Together, we are eliminating this once-in-a-century virus, and now we are poised to jumpstart our economy and power it to new highs.‘
MIOSHA also removed the requirement that employers must create a “policy prohibiting in-person work for employees to the extent that their work activities can feasibly be completed remotely.‘
Additionally, employers may allow fully vaccinated employees to not wear face coverings and social distance provided they have a policy deemed effective to ensure non-vaccinated individuals continue to follow these requirements.
Local COVID-19 numbers, however, remained above the community-spread threshold of a 5% positivity rate, at least according to the most recent data from last week.
Here’s where the numbers stood on Monday.
Wexford County
District Health Department No. 10 data had Wexford County up by four cases since Friday and reaching a pandemic total of 2,529. Deaths held at 41. The seven-day-average positivity rate was trending downward at 7% with the most recent data from May 21.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 23.3% for teens 16 to 19; 22.3% for people in their 20s; 31.7% for people in their 30s; 39.7% for people in their 40s; 53% for people 50 to 64; 73.1% for people 65 to 74 and 74.2% for people 75+. The overall completion rate was 44.1%; the initiation rate was 49.4%. Kids age 12 to 15 have not been eligible for vaccination long enough to be fully vaccinated. The initiation rate in Wexford County for the youngest eligible age bracket is 9.5%. The most recent vaccine data was from May 23.
Missaukee County
Missaukee County had a pandemic total of 1,250, according to DHD No. 10, an increase of five cases since Friday. Deaths held at 17. The seven-day average positivity rate was 8.1%.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 13.1% for teens 16 to 19; 16.6% for people in their 20s; 27% for people in their 30s; 32.9% for people in their 40s; 50.4% for people 50 to 64; 73.9% for people 65 to 74 and 73.5% for people 75+. The overall completion rate was 41.5%. The initiation rate was 46.1%. The 12 to 15 age bracket’s initiation rate was 5.4%.
Lake County
Lake County cases went up by five and reached 580. Deaths held at 14. The positivity rate as of May 21 was up to 8.3%.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 9.4% for teens 16 to 19; 25.5% for people in their 20s; 61.3% for people in their 30s; 63.8% for people in their 40s; 51.8% for people 50 to 64; 55.9% for people 65 to 74 and 56.2% for people 75+. The overall completion rate was 49.5%. The initiation rate was 54.3%. The initiation rate for the 12 to 15 age bracket was 5.3%.
Osceola County
Cases were up by five for a pandemic total of 1,670, according to Central Michigan District Health Department data. Deaths increased by one and reached 29. The positivity rate was 10.5%.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 13% for teens 16 to 19; 13.5% for people in their 20s; 18.9% for people in their 30s; 24.6% for people in their 40s; 42.6% for people 50 to 64; 61.8% for people 65 to 74 and 63.7% for people 75+. The overall completion rate was 34.3%. The initiation rate was 38.6%. For the 12 to 15 age bracket, the initiation rate was 3.5%.
Statewide
Statewide cases reached 884,580 and deaths increased by 100 since Friday, reaching 18,953. The overall vaccine initiation rate was 52.53% based on May 20 MICR data and the completion rate was 45.2%; CDC data had the overall vaccination rate at 58%; however, the CDC data uses people 16+ while the state data uses people 12 and up. The seven-day-average positivity rate is 6.5% and shows a decline; the most recent statewide data was from May 21.
