No new cases, no new info on Wexford County death

CADILLAC — There were no newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Cadillac News coverage area on Friday.
In Wexford County, there hasn't been a new case in 20 days—the last new case was May 9. However, a third Wexford County resident died with COVID-19, state and health department data showed on Thursday.
On Friday, the Cadillac News asked for additional information about that death, specifically asking whether the person that died had previously been considered "recovered" from COVID-19 and asking whether that person had died recently or whether the death was identified during a review of vital statistics records.
District Health Department No. 10 told the newspaper that the department could not provide that information.
There can sometimes be a mismatch between the state's definition of "recovered" and the reality patients face.
The state defines a COVID-19 "recovery" as being alive 30 days after symptoms begin and might label somebody as "recovered" even if they are still sick.
Additionally, the state has been reviewing vital statistics to identify people who died with COVID-19 but their deaths were not reported to the state.
DHD No. 10 lists 11 total cases in Wexford County since the outbreak began, with seven recoveries and three deaths. In Missaukee County, it's 16 cases, one death and 14 recoveries. In Lake County, it's five cases, zero deaths and two recoveries. However, Lake County is also home to the North Lake Correctional Facility, where a private prison company runs a correctional facility on behalf of the federal Bureau of Prisons. The inmates' cases don't count towards Lake County's total, however, there appears to be an outbreak there this week, with 22 inmates sick on Friday (compared to nine a week ago) and 63 recovered.
In Osceola County, which is in the Central Michigan District Health Department, there have been 11 confirmed COVID-19 cases and six recoveries.
Statewide, there have been 56,621 COVID-19 cases; 33,168 recoveries as of last week and 5,406 deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.