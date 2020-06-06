No new cases of COVID-19 Saturday

Local health departments announced no new COVID-19 cases in Wexford, Missaukee, Lake or Osceola counties on Saturday.
With a new tool released by the state of Michigan, new data is available about the number of cases, probable cases and tests in Michigan.
In Wexford County, there have been 12 confirmed cases, while there are two probable cases. There have been three deaths. Additionally, there have been 1,059 diagnostic tests and 52 serologic tests, though the chart does not say how many serology tests have shown evidence of SARS-COV-2 antibodies.
In Missaukee County, there were 16 confirmed cases, one death, six probable cases, 378 diagnostic tests and 38 serology tests. In Lake County, there were six confirmed, zero deaths, one probable, 694 diagnostic tests and 23 serology tests. In Osceola County, there were 12 confirmed, zero deaths, four probable, 1,165 diagnostic and 38 serology tests.
In Michigan overall, there have been 58,749 confirmed cases and 5,652 deaths from confirmed cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.