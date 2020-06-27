CADILLAC — Two probable cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday in Missaukee County and one probable cause was reported in Wexford County, according to District Health Department No. 10.
No local counties saw an increase in confirmed cases Friday.
With the cases not confirmed, the cases in Missaukee County remained at 19 while they remained at 17 in Wexford County. Lake County's cases remained at 6 confirmed, while Osceola remained at 20. Central Michigan District Health Department, which includes Osceola County, had not updated their numbers since Thursday, but according to the state's coronavirus website, there were no new cases reported.
The total number of deaths in this area attributed to COVID-19 has remained the same for some time: three in Wexford County, one in Missaukee County, and none in Lake County. Osceola County also has had no deaths.
Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital reported one hospitalization related to the coronavirus on June 26.
The state reported 389 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, in addition to one death, bringing the total number of infected to 62,695 and the total number of deaths to 5,888.
