No new confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases in local counties Tuesday

CADILLAC — There were no new confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases Tuesday in Wexford, Missaukee, Lake or Osceola counties, according to the daily release of data from state and local health departments.
In Wexford County, there have been nine confirmed cases, six current probable cases and 30 people being monitored through contract tracing efforts, according to District Health Department No. 10's COVID-19 data dashboard. Missaukee County has had 16 confirmed cases, with seven probable cases as of Tuesday afternoon and four people being monitored through contact tracing. Lake County has had two confirmed cases, one probable and six contact tracing. There have been three COVID-19 deaths in the Cadillac News coverage area; two in Wexford County and one in Missaukee County.
Osceola County remains at eight cases with three recoveries.
Statewide, there were 447 new cases and 44 newly reported deaths, about half of the new deaths reported on Monday.
However, a software issue on Sunday night delayed some reporting, the state said on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.