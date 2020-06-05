No new COVID-19 cases locally on Thursday

CADILLAC — There were no newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday among residents in Wexford, Missaukee, Lake or Osceola counties, according to state data.
There was a new inmate COVID-19 case at the North Lake Correctional Facility near Baldwin, though federal inmates don't count in county totals.
While the Cadillac News coverage area did not see a new case on Thursday, there have been new cases and even a new death within the past two weeks. There's also a spike in some nearby counties, which the health department has attributed in part to lax social distancing.
Getting a handle on cases—through testing, contact tracing and containment—is a key factor in moving into phase 5 of the "Mi Safe Start" plan, which Gov. Gretchen Whitmer indicated earlier this week would happen soon.
Though local health departments are following the same protocols for contact tracing statewide, the messaging the public receives can be different.
With the re-opening of Northern Michigan to tourism, the Cadillac News asked District Health Department No. 10 (which has jurisdiction in Wexford, Missaukee and Lake counties) and the health officer of two other northern Michigan health departments about those differences.
The big question many residents have is why some health departments will issue a notice such as "if you were at Store A on Monday at 10 a.m., you may have been exposed to coronavirus" and other departments have not.
The health departments say it's all about the case investigation.
"Each case is different," said Lisa Peacock, health officer for the Health Department of Northwest Michigan and the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department. "The case investigation reveals the details that guide us in our contact tracing and notification efforts."
In contact tracing, public health departments identify who has had close significant contact with an infected person.
"It's really an individualized process of case investigation and interviewing to determine who are those people," Peacock said. "And when I say 'close significant contact' I mean within six feet for 10 minutes or more."
In a small town store, it's likely people know who they've been in close contact with for 10 minutes.
"We might not make a public announcement about that so because we can identify who those people were and get to the bottom of it," Peacock said.
The more important message, according to Peacock, is that people can be infected with SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, without knowing and can spread it to other people while they are asymptomatic.
"We just need to be aware that it's in our communities," Peacock said. "And we're all at risk, to some degree. We can take certain steps that stack up together to create some protection for us all, like distancing and masking and being careful to think about where we went and who we were around, avoiding crowds—those kind of things.
Peacock's remarks were in the same vein as District Health Department No. 10's comments on the matter of public notice.
"District Health Department No. 10 does not list locations where an individual who tests positive for COVID-19 has been unless we know for sure that the individual had close contact with others for a significant period of time and we are unable to determine who they are," the department said in an emailed statement. "Because we are experiencing community spread of COVID-19, it is important for everyone to assume that wherever you go in public, whether a store, a gas station, or a restaurant, that someone could have been there that had the virus but didn't know it.
"The guidance is no different if you know that a positive person was at a public location or not. If you are outside and are unable to maintain at least 6-feet distance between you and others or are in an enclosed location, please wear a mask, do not touch your eyes, nose, or mouth, and wash or sanitize your hands frequently. Other than staying home, this is the best prevention against contracting the virus. By adhering to this guidance, you are not only protecting yourself, but others as well," the statement read.
The Cadillac News also asked Peacock about contact tracing across county lines., with more visitors from out-of-the-area coming into local counties.
Local health departments get notified if a close contact lives in their counties.
"Every health department in the state of Michigan follows the same process for contact tracing," Peacock noted. "We all do that case investigation with our positive cases. The first thing we do is identify those people who need to be talked to next, (the close) contacts."
If the person identified as a close contact lives out-of-the-area, the health department will notify that person's local health department. The other health department may take over monitoring the close contact, or the original health department may assist if needed, Peacock said.
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 12 confirmed cases in Wexford County, with six probables, three deaths, seven recoveries and three close contacts. In Missaukee County, it was 16 cases, 15 recoveries, six probables, one death and no active close contacts. In Lake County, it was 6 cases, two recoveries, one probable, zero deaths and four close contacts. Osceola County had 12 cases and six recoveries. Statewide, there were 58,241 cases, 5,595 deaths and 38,099 recoveries.
