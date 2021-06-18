CADILLAC — Local health departments had a quiet day on Thursday, at least as it pertains to the number of new COVID-19 cases.
According to District Health Department No. 10 and Central Michigan District Health Department, no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola and Lake counties on Thursday.
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, as of Wednesday 52.3% of residents in Wexford County have received a COVID-19 vaccination. That comes out to 14,851 administered vaccines, which is 33 more than was reported on Wednesday.
In Missaukee County, 48.6% of the population has been vaccinated. That comes out to 6,264 administered vaccines, which is 11 more than was reported on Wednesday.
In Lake County, 56.2% of the population has been vaccinated. That comes out to 5,930 administered vaccines, which is eight more than was reported on Wednesday.
In Osceola County, which has persistently lagged behind neighboring counties for rates of vaccination, 40.79% of the population has been vaccinated. That comes out to 8,259 administered vaccines, which is 15 more than was reported on Wednesday.
Statewide cases increased by 172 on Thursday, and the number of deaths increased by 20. According to the state of Michigan website, the deaths announced Thursday included 18 deaths identified during a vital records review. There have been 893,002 confirmed cases statewide and 19,598 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
