CADILLAC — The daily positivity rate for Tuesday, Dec. 15 among counties in the Cadillac News coverage area was the lowest it's been since Oct. 27.
On Tuesday, the positivity rate of Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties combined was 3.9%. It was one of only 12 days since Oct. 27, when the positivity rate was 3.5%, with a positivity rate in the single-digits. That's according to a Cadillac News analysis of Michigan's data on diagnostic testing. The data is usually a day behind.
So far for the week ending Dec. 19, the positivity rate among the four counties is 7.3%, about half what it was for the week ending Dec. 12, which was 15.4%.
The state of Michigan uses a 3% positivity rate as a benchmark for whether it's likely the virus is community-spread.
With a positivity rate for the first few days of the week at nearly double the community-spread rate, it's pretty likely there will be additional cases in the following days.
Another indicator is the number of probable cases, which climbed significantly on Wednesday.
Probable cases are people who have symptoms and have had contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case but have not tested positive. The reason they have not tested positive can vary. It may be that they aren't getting tested at all. They may have tested negative. Or they may be waiting on test results.
Wexford County added six probable cases on Wednesday. There have been 42 probable cases in Wexford County since the pandemic began, according to District Health Department No. 10. Additionally, Wexford County added nine confirmed cases on Wednesday and reached a pandemic total of 854 cases.
Every zip code in Wexford County has had a COVID-19 infection. However, the zip codes for Wellston, McBain and Fife Lake have all had less than five. Those zip codes are affiliated with towns in other counties.
In Wexford County, the Cadillac zip code (49601) has had 624 confirmed cases.
There were no local COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday.
Wexford County held steady at a total number of 13 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.
Lake County on Wednesday doubled the number of probable COVID-19 cases in the county. There have now been 10 probable cases, with five of them new on Wednesday.
Lake County also added two confirmed cases, reaching a pandemic total of 258. Forty-one of the cases have been in the Luther zip code.
There have been six COVID-19 deaths in Lake County.
Missaukee County added six new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, reaching a pandemic total of 375. Probable cases and deaths held steady at 22 and seven, respectively.
Every Missaukee County zip code had a reportable number of cases, with Lake City's zip code having 195 cases and McBain's having 105. The lowest number, 7, was in the Marion zip code, 49665; however, another 87 people have had COVID-19 in the part of the zip code that lies within Osceola County.
Osceola County added nine new cases and reached a total of 650 on Wednesday. There have been 14 COVID-19 deaths in the county.
In Osceola County, every zip code has had double-digits of COVID-19 infections, with Reed City (49677) having the most, at 192) and Sears (49679) having the least, at 40.
Statewide COVID-19 numbers reached 446,752 on Wednesday and deaths hit another milestone, reaching 11,018.
