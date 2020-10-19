CADILLAC — No new local COVID-19 cases were reported over the weekend.
As of Saturday, Oct. 18, Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola and Lake counties had no new confirmed cases of the virus.
Wexford stayed at 128 confirmed cases and four deaths, Missaukee reported staying at 59 confirmed cases with one death, Osceola stayed at 107 confirmed cases and Lake at 40 cases. Both Osceola and Lake have yet to report any deaths related to the virus.
While there were no new local cases on Saturday, the state saw a rise in positive cases. Michigan saw 1,791 new confirmed cases on Saturday which brought the total number of cases up to 144,897 confirmed cases. The state also reported 23 new deaths related to the virus, bringing the total number of deaths up to 7,010.
