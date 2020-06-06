CADILLAC — The state and local health departments announced no new COVID-19 cases in Wexford, Missaukee, Lake or Osceola counties on Friday.
It was not immediately clear on Friday whether a case at Samaritas Senior Living in Cadillac was new; the number of cases in Wexford County's tally has not risen since June 1.
With a new tool released by the state of Michigan, new data is available about the number of cases, probable cases and tests in Michigan.
While District Health Department No. 10's COVID-19 data dashboard shows cases by the date test results came back positive for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, the state's new data tool shows cases based on the onset of symptoms.
For Wexford County, the most recent symptom onset date is May 28. In Missaukee County, it was April 23, while in Lake it was May 29 and in Osecola the most recent cases had symptoms begin on May 26 and June 1.
The date symptoms begin and the date the case is confirmed are not the same.
In Wexford County, the most recent case was confirmed on June 1, while in Missaukee it was April 30, in Lake it was May 31 and in Osceola it was June 2.
The state is also showing probable cases as well as the number of overall tests (both diagnostic, which looks for current infection, and serology, which looks for antibodies. Antibodies are evidence of prior infection).
In Wexford County, there have been 12 confirmed cases, while there are two probable cases. There have been three deaths. Additionally, there have been 1,059 diagnostic tests and 52 serologic tests, though the chart does not say how many serology tests have shown evidence of SARS-COV-2 antibodies.
In Missaukee County, there were 16 confirmed cases, one death, six probable cases, 378 diagnostic tests and 38 serology tests. In Lake County, there were six confirmed, zero deaths, one probable, 694 diagnostic tests and 23 serology tests. In Osceola County, there were 12 confirmed, zero deaths, four probable, 1,165 diagnostic and 38 serology tests.
In Michigan overall, there have been 58,525 confirmed cases and 5,616 deaths from confirmed cases. Of the 5,014 probable cases, another 239 people died. There have been 636,639 diagnostic tests and 104,273 serology tests.
