No new COVID cases locally on Tuesday

CADILLAC — There were no new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday in the Cadillac News coverage area.
There was, however, a new probable case in Wexford County, following a Monday in which there were four new cases locally, two in Wexford County and one in Lake County. Probable cases are sometimes identified through contact tracing efforts after a new case is confirmed.
On Monday, two out of 140 tests were positive for residents of Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola and Lake Counties, or a 1.4% positivity rate.
The state updates diagnostic testing data daily based on the previous day's numbers.
The diagnostic data and state data on confirmed cases do not always match up.
The state says you can't assume that positive test results in the diagnostic testing data are new cases, as some people are tested multiple times (that is, however, somewhat unusual locally because of a lack of testing supplies).
Monday's 1.4% positivity rate was a slight uptick over Sunday's 1.3% rate, bringing the rate for the week ending Aug. 22 to 1.3%
The four counties haven't had a weekly rate above 1% since the week ending July 25. The most recent data, however, has August's rate at 0.8%, about half of July's 1.6% for the four counties in the newspaper's coverage area.
District Health Department No. 10 issued a public notice on Tuesday, warning people of possible exposure to the virus at Tullymore Golf Resort locations in Stanwood, Mecosta County.
The contagious person was at St. Ives Golf Club on Aug. 10; Tullymore Golf Club on July 30-31, Aug. 5-7 and Aug. 13-14.
"The individual wore a mask and social-distanced, so the potential exposure is considered low risk," the health department said.
The department says if you were at the golf courses on the days in question, you should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the possible exposure date.
That means staying away from friends, family and close contacts such as coworkers.
"Our team immediately reacted when notified of this exposure. In addition to our already stringent cleaning protocols, all areas were thoroughly cleaned and sanitized to ensure the safety of all our staff, members, and visitors,‘ said Matt Golden, CEO/General Manager of Tullymore Golf Resort. “We have worked in conjunction with District Health Department No. 10, and we are now confident that we responded properly and can continue to operate safely.‘
COVID-19 symptoms include fever or chills, cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, muscle aches, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and recent loss of taste or smell.
"Anyone experiencing one or more of these symptoms should immediately quarantine themselves and contact a medical provider," the health department said.
On Tuesday, Wexford County's total number of COVID-19 cases was at 63 with 16 probable cases. Wexford County has had four COVID-19 deaths and 40 recoveries (defined as people still alive a month after symptoms appeared). There have been four cases in the past 10 days. People are generally contagious for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 for about 10 days after symptoms appear. However, the data available is the date the test results were confirmed, not the date symptoms appear.
Lake County has had eight cases in 10 days. The total number of confirmed cases in Lake County residents is 28 with 12 recoveries, zero deaths and one probable case.
Missaukee County has also had 28 cases; one has been in the past 10 days. Recoveries were at 24. There has been one COVID-19 death in Missaukee County.
Osceola County has had 64 cases, 44 recoveries and seven probable cases. More detailed information is released on Wednesdays.
There were no patients with COVID-19 at Munson Cadillac Hospital on Tuesday.
Statewide numbers reached 93,662 with 67,778 recoveries and 6,340 deaths, 5 of which were new. The statewide case fatality rate is 6.8%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.