CADILLAC — Once again, there were no new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Cadillac area Tuesday.
District Health Department No. 10, which serves Wexford, Missaukee and Lake counties in the Cadillac area (in addition to seven other counties) showed that the most recent new case in the Cadillac area was over the weekend in Wexford County. On Saturday, Wexford County had its 11th COVID-19 case confirmed. Lake County hasn't seen a new case since its second case, on April 13 (the county's first was on April 11).
Missaukee County, which had the most COVID-19 cases of any in the Cadillac News coverage-area, has had no new cases confirmed since April 30. The county's biggest jump was on April 22, when seven new cases were confirmed. A rash of agricultural workers got sick.
Just because people haven't tested positive for COVID-19 doesn't mean they don't carry the SARS-COV-2 virus, also known as the novel coronavirus. Some people are asymptomatic and never feel ill but can spread the disease, which can be fatal for other people, particularly the elderly or those with underlying conditions.
Statewide, there have been 48,021 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak came to Michigan. There have been 4,574 deaths related to the disease in the state, 12 of which happened in the DHD No. 10 service area. Additionally, the state reports that 22,686 people have recovered from the disease, with 55 of them in the DHD No. 10 jurisdiction. In Osceola County, where there have been nine COVID-19 cases, four people have recovered.
