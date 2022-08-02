REED CITY — An investigation into a suspicious fire that destroyed a Tustin home last week is ongoing and no new information was released Monday.
Osceola County Sheriff Mark Cool said the incident at the 19 Mile Road home in Burdell Township near Tustin is still under investigation and is pending interviews and evidence collection. He also said Monday there is no timeline for the investigation to be completed, but the hope is Osceola County’s part in the process will be done soon. He, however, said he couldn’t comment on other agencies engaged in the investigation.
“There are other agencies involved and I can’t speak on behalf of them,” he said Monday.
Several fire departments and police agencies were investigating a suspicious fire on 19 Mile Road into the evening of July 28 after the initial call came out earlier that day. Cool said the scene was cleared around 6:30 p.m. on July 28.
Cool said on July 28, the first call for the fire came in at 12:10 p.m., and in a matter of an hour the home and garage at the residence had been burned down. While there was not much he could say the day of the fire, Cool did disclose it was deemed suspicious.
He also said the Michigan State Police were assisting in the investigation, and on the day of the fire, a K-9 unit was on the scene searching the rubble.
In addition to the house and garage burning down, Cool said roughly six trees were burned, as well as nearby grass. No other homes were damaged as a result of the fire.
In addition to the sheriff’s office and the Michigan State Police, fire departments from LeRoy-Rose Lake, Lincoln Township, Luther, Tustin Area and Reed City also responded to the fire.
