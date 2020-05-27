CADILLAC — There were no new COVID-19 cases confirmed Tuesday in Wexford, Missaukee, Lake or Osceola counties.
The last new local case was in Lake County on Friday, May 22.
On Tuesday, the state released a new data visualization tool that shows the risk in various regions of the state.
In the Upper Peninsula and the "Traverse City region," (of which Wexford and Missaukee counties are part) the COVID-19 risk is "medium," according to the new tool at mistartmap.info. As of Friday, the 7-day average of positive cases was 0.6% and the 7-day average of the number of tests in the region was 255. The region's peak appears to have been in early April when 15.5% of approximately 51 tests a day were coming back positive for SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Osceola and Lake counties are considered part of the Grand Rapids region. Lake County had three cases last week, bringing the total number to five, while Osceola County's most recent new case was the week before, on May 16. Since the two counties are grouped with the Grand Rapids region, they are considered medium-high risk, like most of the rest of the state. The percent of positive cases in the Grand Rapids region was 8.8% as of Friday, which is roughly the same percentage it's been since late March, even as the number of daily tests in the region has multiplied by 10, from about 200 to about 2,000.
On Tuesday, it appeared there were two active confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wexford County. District Health Department No. 10 stats stood at 11 total cases since the pandemic came to Michigan, two deaths, seven recoveries, six probable cases and 31 people being monitored through contact tracing.
In Missaukee County, it looked like there was one active confirmed case, with 16 overall, one death, 14 recoveries, six probable and five being monitored.
In Lake County, it looked like there were three active cases, with five overall, no deaths, two recoveries, one probable and five being monitored.
Statewide, recoveries reached 33,168 on Friday, with the state defining "recovered" as "the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset." On Tuesday, the number of people who had had a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis since the pandemic came to the state was 55,104, with 5,266 deaths, an increase of 223 and 26 over the day before, respectively.
