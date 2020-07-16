No new local COVID-19 cases as state adds 891

CADILLAC — There were no newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Cadillac News coverage area Wednesday.
In neighboring Manistee County, District Health Department No. 10 warned that the public may have been exposed to the virus at a store in downtown Manistee.
Public notice regarding businesses has been rare from DHD No. 10; the department has said several times over the course of the pandemic that it's close contacts that are at the greatest risk of contracting the virus from an infected person. People who momentarily passed another person at the grocery store face little risk, DHD No. 10 has said in the past.
DHD No. 10 said an asymptomatic person was at the Ideal Kitchen on July 13, became symptomatic and was tested the next day. On Wednesday, the test results confirmed that the person was infected with SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
DHD No. 10 says if you were at the store on July 13, you should self-monitor for 14 days, keeping away from family, roommates and other close contacts. The health department reminded the public that COVID-19 symptoms include "fever or chills, cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, muscle aches, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and recent loss of taste or smell."
If you've had those symptoms, you should call your doctor.
In a news release issued by DHD No. 10, Ideal Kitchen owner Shelley Doyen said the store was immediately closed and deep-cleaned upon learning of possible exposure.
“We have been following CDC guidelines and disinfecting the store regularly each day since we were allowed to reopen,‘ Doyen said. “The checkout counter is over six feet away from customers, there is very rarely close contact with customers for more than five minutes at a time, and all staff are required to wear a face mask at all times. We also take staff temperatures at the beginning of each day and they disinfect surfaces after every client leaves the store.‘
DHD No. 10 said the department will release information about public exposure sites "when it is determined through investigation that it’s not possible to identify all close contacts" but "everyone needs to remember that approximately 40% of COVID-19 cases appear to be asymptomatic."
People without symptoms may be going out in public, spreading the virus.
“We are glad to hear that the owners and staff at The Ideal Kitchen are doing everything right to prevent exposure to COVID-19,‘ said Kevin Hughes, Health Officer for DHD No.10. “The measures they are taking should help prevent others from getting the virus. As COVID-19 cases continue to occur in our small rural communities, it is more important than ever for everyone to follow the prevention measures: wearing masks or face coverings, social distancing, and following proper hygiene.‘
Statewide COVID-19 cases climbed 891 spots, reaching 71,197 on Thursday.
None of those cases were local; Wexford County was at 44 confirmed cases with 14 probable cases. Missaukee County was at 25 confirmed cases and 12 probable cases while Lake County was at 12 cases and one probable case. Osceola County, which is in the Central Michigan District Health Department, had 47 cases and five probable cases.
The state groups Osceola County and Lake County with the Grand Rapids area for purposes of determining how risky an area is due to the prevalence of the virus. On Wednesday, the MiSafeStart map showed the Grand Rapids area at a risk level of "two," which is considered high risk; only "uncontrolled growth" is considered worse.
Risk levels are not the same as economic restrictions; just because a region is in a certain risk phase does not mean the region has been bumped up or down in terms of whether certain businesses must close.
"Map colors reflect official risk levels which convey the risk of spread of the epidemic in a region," reads a note on the map at mistartmap.info. "They may differ from the MI Safe Start economic engagement phases and guidance."
Wexford and Missaukee counties are grouped in the Traverse City region, which is still considered medium risk.
