CADILLAC — There've been no new COVID-19 cases among residents of the Cadillac News coverage area since Saturday.
There did appear to be a new case among federal inmates in Lake County.
A Wexford County resident was the last person in the newspaper's four counties to have a confirmed case of COVID-19. That was on Saturday, May 9.
Wexford County has had 11 people test positive for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19; Missaukee has had 16 and Lake County has had two. Osceola County, which is in a different health department's jurisdiction, has had nine cases.
On Wednesday, the state of Michigan announced that the total number of people in Michigan to test positive for the virus since the pandemic came to the state is 48,391, while 4,714 have died, three of whom lived in the newspapers coverage area. Two people in Wexford County have died with COVID-19 and one in Missaukee County died. Statewide, 22,686 have recovered from the disease.
District Health Department No. 10 has jurisdiction over Wexford, Missaukee and Lake counties. The local health department also reports the number of "probable" cases—people who are presumed to be sick but have not tested positive for the virus. Wexford and Missaukee both have six cases, while Lake County has one.
Additionally, the health department reports how many people are being monitored for the illness via contact-tracing methods. Wexford County has 31; Missaukee has four and Lake has six.
