CADILLAC — For the fifth consecutive day, Wexford County hasn't had a new case of COVID-19. It's been even longer since Lake, Missaukee or Osceola had a new case.
Wexford County's 11th case was announced on Saturday, May 9. Osceola County had a new case, its ninth, the day before, on Friday, May 8.
Lake (2 cases) hasn't had a new case for a month. Missaukee's (16 cases) last new case was April 30, two weeks ago.
While local numbers held steady Thursday, the state's tally of new cases jumped by 1,191 Thursday.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) attributed the increase to "backlogged results being reported electronically into the Michigan Disease Surveillance System (MDSS) and increased testing at correctional facilities across the state."
The state said patients, however, did not experience a delay in hearing about their test results.
"This backlog in reporting did not result in delays of notification to individuals with positive results as those results were transmitted separately to health care providers who are responsible for notifying individuals about their test results," MDHHS said in a news release.
It was the first time in two week that new cases in the state climbed above 1,000 in one day.
Michigan's confirmed tally of COVID-19 cases reached 49,582 Thursday, with 4,782 deaths (73 of the deaths were newly reported). The state reported last weekend that 22,686 people have recovered from COVID-19.
But not everyone who has the virus that causes COVID-19 has been tested due to limitations in testing capacity and available supplies, though the testing capacity in Michigan is much stronger than it was at the beginning of the outbreak. Michigan can test 15,000 a day. That's an improvement over early April, when just 5,000 people in the state could be tested daily. The goal for June "and beyond," according to a recent press conference with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, is 30,000 tests a day.
Local health departments are tracking probable cases and people known to have been exposed to the virus.
District Health Department No. 10 releases those numbers on its website. As of Thursday, the health department says there are six probable cases in Wexford County, six probable cases in Missaukee County and one probable case in Lake County. Additionally, through contact-tracing, the department is monitoring 31 in Wexford, four in Missaukee and six in Lake.
