No new local COVID-19 cases Tuesday

CADILLAC — Tuesday's COVID-19 update showed no newly confirmed cases in Wexford, Missaukee, Lake or Osceola counties.
Wexford and Missaukee Counties had new cases on Monday but remained at 14 and 18 confirmed cases on Tuesday. Of those cases, most people have recovered. There have been nine recoveries in Wexford County and 15 in Missaukee County. In Wexford County, three people have died of COVID-19, while one has died in Missaukee County.
District Health Department No. 10, which has jurisdiction in Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and seven other counties, lists the number of people being monitored through contract tracing due to their possible exposure to the virus as two each in Wexford and Missaukee County and one in Lake County, where there have been six total cases and three recoveries with zero deaths.
DHD No. 10 also tracks possible COVID-19 cases and shows seven in Wexford, six in Missaukee and one in Lake counties.
Osceola County, which saw four new cases over the weekend, remained at 18 cases on Tuesday according to state and local health department data. Central Michigan District Health Department has jurisdiction in Osceola County, where eight people have recovered, none have died and there are four probable cases.
A week ago, on June 10, northern Michigan moved into Phase 5 of the Mi Safe Start Plan, allowing indoor gatherings of up to 50 people and outdoor gatherings of up to 250 people (with some social-distancing rules). On Monday, southern Michigan, which is still in Phase 4, was allowed to resume personal services like salons and gyms, though those activities were previously considered Phase 5 activities.
Today, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to give an update on the state's COVID-19 situation. On Tuesday, Michigan had 60,189 confirmed cases, 44,964 recoveries and 5,790 deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.