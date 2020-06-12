CADILLAC — There were no new local cases of COVID-19 announced on Thursday.
But as the region opens up for more business, public health departments in Northern Michigan are stressing the importance of continued social distancing.
District Health Department No. 10, in collaboration with the Northern Michigan Public Health Alliance (NMPHA), issued an advisory Thursday.
Noting that people would travel to and from Northern Michigan for recreation and socializing, the alliance stressed the importance of following best practices and taking safety precautions.
On Wednesday, Michigan Economic Recovery Council Regions 6 and 8 (which include Wexford and Missaukee but not Lake and Osceola counties) to move to phase 5 of the MI Safe Start Plan.
Phase 5 allows additional businesses to open across the state, no longer requires Michigan residents to stay home, and allows for indoor social gatherings of up to 50 people and outdoor social gatherings of up to 250 people, the adivisory notes, urging people to comply with those limits.
However, if you're sick, you're still expected to stay home, remaining at your residence and not going to work.
People who have been in close contact with someone who has a confirmed COVID-19 infection are expected to self-quarantine for 14 days after last contact.
"All individuals traveling to northern Michigan for vacation, to stay in seasonal homes, or are returning from travel out of the area should carefully consider their risk of exposure during travel (i.e. attended a large gathering or event; traveled via public transportation such as plane, train, or bus; traveled to an area with a rising rate of cases of COVID-19)," the advisory says. "If travel is considered higher risk, then you are advised to stay at home for 14 days upon arrival to your destination. If you must leave your home, please wear a face covering, practice social distancing, and frequently wash your hands."
In business establishments such as stores, bars, and restaurants, people should wear face coverings while observing social distancing and capacity limits posted at business entrances, the advisory states.
Outdoors, you should maintain six feet of social distance with those outside your household and avoid crowding on outdoor trails and in recreational areas such as beaches.
While Northern Michigan's number of COVID-19 infections is low compared to other parts of the state, smaller hospitals and fewer resources mean an outbreak here could strain the system.
Wexford County remains at 12 cases with six probable, nine recovered and three deaths.
Missaukee County, are an additional six probable cases.
Lake County has had six cases and two recoveries with one probable case.
Osceola County has had 13 cases with seven recoveries and five probable cases.
Statewide, there have been 59,496, with 42,041 and 5,737 deaths from confirmed cases (another 247 are deaths from probable cases). There are 5,953 probable cases.
