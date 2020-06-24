CADILLAC — There were no new cases of COVID-19 locally on Tuesday, according to state and local health department data.
Wexford County, after having a small uptick Monday, holds steady at 16 cases, nine recoveries, six probable cases and three deaths. Osceola County, which also had an uptick from last week, held steady on Tuesday with 21 cases, eight recoveries, five probable cases and zero deaths.
Missaukee County, with remains at 18 cases, has had 15 recoveries, six probaly cases and one death. Lake County has had six cases, five recoveries and one probable case.
Lake County hasn't had any deaths among residents; however, two inmates at North Lake Correctional Facility haved died of COVID-19. The privately owned prison operates under contract with the Bureau of Prisons and has 10 active cases, with 94 recoveries.
Statewide there were 61,630 COVID-19 cases confirmed as of Tuesday with 5,864 deaths. There were 221 new cases on Tuesday.
District Health Department No. 10, which has jurisdiction in Wexford, Missaukee and Lake Counties, announced on Tuesday that the department would begin reopening services by appointment only.
The health department offers immunizations, various health screenings, environmental testing and other services.
Parents should call 888-217-3904 to schedule an immunization appointment for babies younger than 24 months and children in kindgergarten through 7th grade. Adult and other age groups can get scheduled for vaccines "as time permits."
