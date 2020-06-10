CADILLAC — There were no new COVID-19 cases in Wexford, Missaukee, Lake or Osceola counties on Tuesday.
In fact, enough time has elapsed since the earliest confirmed local cases that many of those people can be considered "recovered."
The state defines recoveries as people who are still alive a month after the onset of symptoms, or, if they're asymptomatic, a month after testing positive for SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
In Wexford County, 12 people have tested positive for the virus since March. Three people have died. The remaining nine have recovered, according to the District Health Department No. 10 data dashboard on Tuesday evening.
One of the people who tested positive for the virus was a resident at Samaritas Senior Living in Cadillac.
"The health and well-being of our residents is our primary concern. While we can confirm that a resident has tested positive for COVID-19 at our senior living facility in Cadillac, we are unable to share additional information due to patient privacy laws," a spokesperson told the Cadillac News via email on Tuesday following a request for information last week, when the case first showed up on the state's website. "We have notified immediate family members and residents, and we continue to follow guidelines from the CDC and local health department surrounding the treatment and preventative measures for COVID-19."
In Missaukee County, 16 people tested positive for the virus. One died. The other 15 recovered.
In Lake County and Osceola County, however, there have been more recent new cases. In Osceola County, 13 people have tested positive for the virus and seven have recovered. In Lake County, there have been six cases with two recoveries. Neither Lake nor Osceola County have had a COVID-19 death.
Munson Cadillac Hospital had no current patients with positive COVID-19 tests; none of the hospitals in the Munson system do.
Tuesday's state of Michigan coronavirus data showed 59,107 cases with 42,041 recoveries (the state updates the number of recovered patients weekly) and 5,698 deaths.
