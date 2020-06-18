CADILLAC — State and local health departments did not report any new COVID-19 cases in Wexford, Missaukee, Lake or Osceola counties on Wednesday.
Wexford County remains at 14 confirmed cases and seven probable cases. Missaukee is at 18 and six; Lake is at six and one and Osceola is at 18 and four.
Many local cases have already recovered. Wexford County has had nine recoveries. Missaukee County has had 15, Lake has had three and Osceola has had eight.
Of the four counties in the Cadillac News coverage area, only Wexford and Missaukee counties have had any COVID-19 deaths. Three Wexford County residents died and one Missaukee County resident died.
The county-based numbers leave out one big population located within the geographic boundaries of our region.
The North Lake Correctional Facility near Baldwin is a privately-owned prison operated under contract with the federal Bureau of Prisons. Inmates don't count towards Lake County's totals. More than 100 have gotten sick. The prison has had two inmate deaths, 94 recoveries and 10 active COVID-19 cases.
Statewide, COVID-19 cases reached 60,393 on Wednesday, with 5,792 deaths and 44,964 recoveries.
