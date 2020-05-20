CADILLAC — As of Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the state health department, 5,017 people in Michigan have died of COVID-19.
Very few of them have been local. Wexford County has had two deaths, Missaukee has had one, and Lake and Osceola haven't had any.
While Lake and Osceola counties had new cases over the weekend, it's been more than a week since Wexford County has had a new COVID-19 case and it's been nearly three weeks since Missaukee has had a new case.
Meanwhile, a few inmates at North Lake Correctional Facility in Lake County have continued to get sick. Though 63 inmates have recovered, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons, two inmates are actively sick, which means the total number of inmates who have been diagnosed since the outbreak came to Michigan is 65, two more than it was last week.
COVID-19 patients have been recovering statewide.
In Wexford County, of the 11 people who have tested positive for SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, two died but six had recovered as of Tuesday. In Lake County, three have been diagnosed (one on Saturday) but two have recovered. In Missaukee County, 16 were diagnosed, one died and two have recovered. In Osceola County, 10 have tested positive for the virus but five have recovered. The most recent new case in Osceola County was over the weekend.
The statewide number of recoveries is 28,234, as of this weekend; on Tuesday, the state announced that the number of confirmed cases was 52,350.
