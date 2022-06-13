It has been more than a month since the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners voted to pursue terminating its relationship with Northern Lakes Community Mental Health, but the authority remains intact.
While no decision has been made by the Grand Traverse board, the fact that there has been no action taken is good news for the authority in the short term and possibly long term. Regardless, both Wexford and Missaukee counties are weighing their options so if Grand Traverse County decides to leave it, both counties will be able to hit the ground running.
Wexford County Equalization Director and Administrator Joe Porterfield said a meeting between the administrators for each of the six-member counties and the county board chairs is scheduled for June 27.
Although the duration of the agreement between the six counties is perpetual, according to the authority’s enabling resolution, it can be dissolved if any of the member counties pass a resolution to do so by a majority of the board of commissioners. An official notice also must be given from the county commissioners to the state department of community health, according to the authority’s enabling resolution.
Once the resolution to dissolve membership is received by the state department of community health, the authority’s enabling resolution states the date of termination of the authority shall be one year following that notice’s receipt. That is, however, unless the director of community health consents to earlier termination.
In the interim, between notification and official termination, the county seeking to dissolve its membership shall continue participation in the community mental health services program according to the enabling agreement in good faith. Upon the termination of participation by any county, the entire authority will be dissolved on the effective date of termination.
Missaukee County Administrator/Chief Financial Officer Elizabeth Vogel said she is aware of the June 27 meeting between all six counties currently part of Northern Lakes but she also said her county as well as Wexford, Roscommon and Crawford are not waiting for Grand Traverse to decide before they start exploring options.
“We have met (the county administrators from Crawford, Roscommon, Wexford and Missaukee) and have scheduled ongoing meetings to discuss what it would take to create a mental health service if Grand Traverse were to dissolve Northern Lakes,” Vogel said. “I’m doing what I said I would do and I’m sure they (Grand Traverse County) are doing what they said they would do, which is consider all things before a vote.”
Vogel said she also doesn’t have much more information regarding Grand Traverse County’s thoughts, but if Grand Traverse County is taking a break from taking action it can only be seen as a positive.
Blamer said her current understanding is that Grand Traverse County continues to work on study sessions related to mental health services and has not moved forward to dissolve the authority. Blamer also said she has made Grand Traverse County aware she is available to be part of the study sessions and has asked to be included in the emails associated with it.
Blamer said the next time the Grand Traverse board could take any action would be at its upcoming June 15 meeting.
“I wish I had more information, but I don’t. In the meantime, I’m working with county leaders to see how we can help each other better and repair relationships,” she said. “I’m doing what I said I would do and I’m sure they are doing what they said they would do, which is consider all things before a vote.”
On May 4, Grand Traverse commissioners voted to pursue terminating its relationship with Northern Lakes. If the action proceeds, the authority will cease to exist as an entity and all six counties will have one year to build new mental health systems, including new agreements and legal structures to provide behavioral health services as required by law.
Dissatisfaction with Northern Lakes expressed by Grand Traverse county is mostly connected with services provided to inmates of the Grand Traverse County Jail and the feeling that more services are needed, according to Blamer.
She said if Grand Traverse County does opt to leave the authority, all six counties will have to find a new way to provide the mental health services they are responsible for. They can do it alone or they can partner with any other contiguous counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.