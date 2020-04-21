EVART — Everyone made it out safely according to the Evart Fire Department in regards to a structure fire Sunday evening
The Evart Fire Department responded to a structure fire at around 7:12 p.m. 528 North Cherry Street in Evart on Sunday, April 19.
While there were people in the home at the time of the fire, Evart Fire Chief Shane Helmer said no injuries were reported. The fire caused moderate damage to the home.
The cause of the fire is still unknown and being investigated by Michigan State Police.
Reed City, Hersey and Garfield Township fire departments and Osecols Emergency Medical Services also assisted at the scene.
