No plans to close Horizon Books in Cadillac

CADILLAC — The owners of Horizon Books have re-iterated that the bookstore in Cadillac will remain open.
Earlier this year, husband-and-wife co-owners Vic Herman and Amy Reynolds announced that they would close the Traverse City location but leave open the Cadillac location, upon Reynolds's retirement.
But Reynolds recently announced that her retirement plans are on hold and that the Traverse City store is staying open, the Traverse City Record-Eagle reported. The decision is linked to the COVID-19 pandemic and an upcoming study about the effects of the bookstore in Traverse City.
Reynolds in turn told the Cadillac News that there are no plans to close the Cadillac location. That was true earlier this year and it's still true.
"I think there's still a good future for that store," Reynolds told the newspaper, despite reduced hours and seating capacity inside the store due to COVID-19.
"Who knows what the future holds, but we have no plans to close either store," Reynolds said, sounding optimistic.
"Cadillac has been very strong and very welcoming and committed to the bookstore so I really appreciate that input and support from that community," Reynolds said.
Tereesa Arn, who manages the bookstore in Cadillac, echoed that sentiment.
When news first broke about the now-canceled closure of Horizon Books, "(The downtown association) reached out to me immediately and said, 'What do we have to do to save you?'" Arn recalled.
While sales are still down compared to last year, Arn said lately sales have been ticking back up.
