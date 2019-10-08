CADILLAC — Though it may have not been the most pleasant aroma, the burning rail car in Cadillac did not pose a threat Monday.
As part of a planned operation, the fire department put out a fire of burning cattle feed, which does produce an “offensive odor,‘ but is not hazardous, the fire department said in a statement.
The fire was in the area of North Mitchell and Tenth streets.
“The northeast portion of Cadillac can expect odors wafting over the area based on the current wind conditions,‘ the fire department said.
The Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (formerly DEQ) visited the site and determined that the smoke being generated was not toxic. People who are sensitive to smoke like that of a campfire were encouraged to close any windows or doors that may be open.
According to a Cadillac Fire Department press release, the city was in communication with the parties involved and has been assured that internal quality control systems will be put in place to prevent future instances from happening.
Following the incident, the fire department issued this statement: “The commodity fire within the rail car has been extinguished and residents should notice improvements in air quality throughout the northeastern portions of the City. The Cadillac Fire Department would like to thank the community for their patience while these conditions were managed. We would also like to thank our partner organizations who assisted us: Haring Township Fire Department, North Flight EMS, and City of Cadillac Utilities.‘
