LANSING — Not surprising to anyone, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed a bill Thursday that would have lifted the baiting and feeding ban for deer.
Whitmer vetoed House Bill 4687 after it was sent to her desk on Dec. 3 for her signature. The bill would have removed the Natural Resources Commission’s authority to regulate deer baiting and feeding, and instead would have allowed any person to engage in baiting and feeding during the open season for deer or elk contrary to the action of NRC.
Per the commission’s order, baiting and feeding are currently banned in the Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula core Chronic Wasting Disease surveillance areas.
“I remain fully committed to protecting Michigan’s wildlife, public health, and agriculture jobs,‘ Whitmer said. “This legislation would’ve increased the chance of spreading wildlife disease within wildlife populations and the beef and dairy industries, which are vital to Michigan’s economy. That’s not a risk we can afford to take.‘
Rep. Michele Hoitenga, R-Manton, spearheaded the efforts to restore the practice of baiting and feeding deer in Michigan via House Bill 4687. Hoitenga said the ban puts unnecessary restrictions on Michigan hunters with little evidence it will prevent the spread of disease. On Thursday, Hoitenga condemned Whitmer’s decision to veto the bill. After news of the veto came out, she vowed to continue fighting against the overregulation of hunting activity in Michigan.
“The governor continues to illustrate she is completely out of touch with people in Northern Michigan,‘ Hoitenga said. “The baiting ban does absolutely nothing to prevent the spread of disease among our deer. In fact, it’s having the opposite effect by driving hunters away from the sport. Thinning out the deer herd is the best way to prevent the disease from spreading. We need hunters to participate to prevent overpopulation.‘
Hoitenga said previously the decrease in hunting license sales will hurt Michigan’s conservation efforts, as well as the rural and Northern Michigan communities that receive an economic boost from hunting activity.
Last year, hunting and fishing license sales made up 20% of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ entire annual budget, equal to $83.5 million. These funds were used to aid the recovery of endangered and threatened species, including restoring thousands of acres of habitat and wetlands.
Hoitenga has said she is opposed to the ban because she doesn’t feel it is based on sound science but that shouldn’t be misconstrued as her being anti-DNR. She said the DNR does good things and they are a needed part of conservation in the state. Her opinion is the ban is based on “flawed research.‘
Although Hoitenga is opposed to the ban and Whitmer’s veto, the Michigan United Conservation Clubs and conservation organizations throughout the state and country applauded Whitmer’s veto.
Since 2007, the MUCC has opposed baiting and recreational feeding of cervids due to the concerns with it as a vector in disease transmission. The organization does not oppose baiting on ethical grounds, and MUCC supports it as a legal method of take for species such as bear where no disease risk has been found.
In August 2018, the NRC approved the order banning baiting in the entire Lower Peninsula and the CWD Core Zone of the Upper Peninsula. The NRC was provided through a legislative referendum, Proposal G, the authority to determine the manner and method of take of game using sound science.
The recommendation by both the DNR and NRC to end baiting was formed using more than 160 scientific studies, a technical report published by the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies and the recommendation of Michigan’s CWD Working Group.
Supporters in the Michigan House of Representatives and Michigan Senate cited social and economic factors as reasons for the passage, yet provided no peer-reviewed, scientific studies contradictory to the voluminous body of science relied upon by the NRC in its decision to protect Michigan’s deer herd from CWD through a ban on baiting, according to the MUCC.
“House Bill 4687 is an affront to hunters, anglers, and conservationists who have worked so hard for decades to ensure that sound science dictates the management of our natural resources, not politics,‘ MUCC Executive Director Amy Trotter said.
As provided in the Michigan Constitution, the veto can be overturned by a two-thirds vote in both the Michigan House of Representatives and the Michigan Senate. The legislature has until the end of 2020 if they wish to overturn the governor’s veto.
In September, Ted Nugent was in the state capitol to speak in support of legislation sponsored by Hoitenga in front of the House Committee on Government Operations.
During the hour-long committee meeting, Nugent spoke about how he is approached every day of his life by Michigan families who want to talk about hunting and the great outdoors. He said during the last couple of years those same people have expressed “heartbreak‘ and “anger‘ because the regulations in Michigan are pushing them out of the sport of deer hunting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.