CADILLAC — There are no suspects in a swastika case from September, according to Cadillac’s public safety director.
In September, vandals spray-painted two swastikas on city-owned sidewalks along the Clam River between Lake and Bond streets.
Police said they were investigating the incident.
But as of Jan. 14, four months after the incident, the case is still open.
“We have not developed any suspects regarding the case,‘ said Cadillac Public Safety Director Adam Ottjepka. “It’s still an open, active investigation.‘
Swastikas are associated with Nazi Germany and continue to represent racism and white supremacist ideology.
After news broke of the swastika incident, somebody reported the matter to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), which tracks race-based crime and racist propaganda. The ADL has an online tool where users can see where racist incidents (ranging from violence to displays of racist literature) have occurred. The September incident in Cadillac is now on the map but there have been no further incidents in Cadillac or in neighboring communities. That matches what Ottjepka told the Cadillac News.
“We have not had any further incidents,‘ Ottjepka said.
City leaders condemned the hate symbol and the damage to city property (crews managed to remove the paint) at the time of the incident.
“Hateful acts don’t just damage the victim: they can damage our entire community, along with our reputation,‘ Mayor Carla Filkins said in an emailed statement at the time. “This act is not at all representative of who we are here in Cadillac.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.