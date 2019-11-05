TRAVERSE CITY — All campuses of Northwestern Michigan College (NMC) are open after a Traverse City Police Department (TCPD) investigation determined there was no threat to public safety.
Late Monday morning, TCPD received a report of a person with a gun at the Parsons-Stulen Building. NMC security immediately locked down all of the buildings on the Aero Park campus. TCPD conducted a room-by-room search of the Parsons-Stulen Building, but did not find a threat to public safety. NMC security lifted the lockdown shortly before 2 p.m. TCPD then did a final search of other Aero Park campus buildings as a precaution.
“We appreciate the quick actions from our students and employees and the quick response from TCPD. Safety is our top priority and everyone’s responsibility,‘ said NMC president Timothy J. Nelson. “We have increased our safety measures, drills and trainings during my tenure. I am grateful those processes worked today and we will continue to find ways to improve.‘
