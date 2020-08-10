No timeframe for end of investigation into incident with Cadillac police

CADILLAC — Michigan State Police says the investigation into whether a Cadillac police officer assaulted a teenager is ongoing.
The detective sergeant from the Kalkaska post who was assigned to the case interviewed the alleged victim’s family the week of July 27.
Prior to the interview, an MSP spokesman said the family interview was the last thing that needed to happen before the investigation could wrap up.
But the investigation is still underway.
“When you interview somebody, things lead to more things,‘ said Special Lt. Derrick Carroll, public information officer for MSP’s seventh district. “At this point, he still has more interviews to do and other records to get.‘
Lt. Carroll said there’s no timeframe for when the investigation will be complete.
Usually, the results of investigations are forwarded to prosecutors, unless the investigation determines the allegations were made-up or fabricated, Carroll indicated.
Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore previously told the Cadillac News that if a criminal case is brought against a Cadillac police officer, a special prosecutor would be appointed because his office works too closely with Cadillac police. There would be a conflict of interest for the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office to prosecute the case.
On March 30, a teenager was tackled and appeared to be injured while being detained by Cadillac police following a domestic violence call.
The family is characterizing the use of force as assault.
Cadillac police leaders routinely review each use-of-force incident. The department previously said the use of force was justified.
However, the department began re-reviewing the incident following the family’s allegation that Cadillac police’s actions were criminal. The re-review was paused pending the results of the MSP investigation, Public Safety Director Adam Ottjepka previously said.
EDIT: the story has been updated to clarify when MSP interviewed the family.
