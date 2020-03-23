CADILLAC — People have been panic-buying toilet paper. You may have heard.
Faced with being stuck at home as schools and some businesses have been ordered to close (or limit their functions and hours in response to the COVID-19 outbreak), people have been stocking up their home supplies.
Toilet paper has been selling out quickly, around the country.
If you’re an unlucky soul who runs out of toilet paper and aren’t able to buy more, local sewer managers have one plea for you: please, please don’t flush wipes or paper towel.
“They really are not meant to be flushed,‘ said Jeff Dietlin, the city of Cadillac’s director of utilities.
While manufacturers advertise wipes as “flushable,‘ the materials don’t break down inside the sewer system the way toilet paper does.
“Flushable‘ means it’ll go down your toilet — but what happens next is bad for everybody.
Sheila Hill, the project manager who oversees the Lake Mitchell Sewer Authority, describes it like this:
First, the wipes have to go through grinder stations, which can have as many as 10 houses connected in the LMSA system. The grinder stations, predictably, grind.
But they’re no match for thick disposable wipes or paper towel (or diapers or syringes or just about anything that isn’t human waste or toilet paper).
The grinder pumps can get stuck and break. Sewer lines get plugged. Sewage never makes it to the lifts.
Crews have to answer emergency calls, costing everybody money in the long run.
Worse yet, “this also creates an exposure risk for my technicians,‘ Hill said.
“There’s a small chance that this virus is also being passed through waste as well,‘ Hill said. While the risk that COVID-19 spreads through waste is minimal, sewer technicians have to be cautious.
“If people continue to flush these wipes, it’s just exposing our guys to more hazardous conditions,‘ Hill said.
At this point, it’s not even “flushable‘ wipes designed for the human body that are the concern.
It’s the disinfecting wipes.
Dietlin isn’t convinced there’s a true toilet paper shortage — he thinks people are hoarding what they have — but people are using more disinfecting wipes.
Don’t flush them. Throw them away in the garbage.
Hill and Dietlin said they haven’t seen an increase in back-ups caused by wipes, but think it could happen soon as social distancing continues and more people spend more time at home (and with snowbirds expected to return to Michigan in the coming weeks, Hill said).
Dietlin explains the difference between toilet paper and disinfecting wipes as one of toughness.
“Think about taking some toilet paper and wiping down your countertops. Is that toilet paper gonna stay together? It’s gonna break apart,‘ he said. “But when you have these disinfecting wipes, you can rub it on the counter and it will not break apart. You know, that’s the difference.‘
