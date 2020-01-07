REED CITY — The new year may have started, but there is nothing new to report regarding the Osceola County case where a Marion man died after he was tased by police and fell on a knife.
That was the news Osceola County Prosecutor Tony Badovinac shared recently regarding the case and he also said he is still waiting for a decision from the Michigan Attorney General’s Office regarding officer conduct.
The MSP is investigating the case where a Marion man who was tased by police died after he fell on a knife he was holding. Badovinac requested the attorney general’s office review the case to determine if the officers involved acted criminally. He could make the decision but Badovinac said he wanted to ensure no “appearance of impropriety.‘ He also didn’t want the case to be “farmed‘ out to another local prosecutor.
The attorney general’s office responded a short time later and confirmed it would review the case.
With the two Evart Police officers involved in the incident on administrative leave since the Oct. 11 incident, Badovinac asked the attorney general’s office to expedite the process, if possible.
In an earlier press release from MSP, it stated two Evart officers responded to the village of Marion on Oct. 11 to assist the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. The officers responded to a report by a female of a domestic incident between her son, Calvin James Schwab, and her husband. The female caller said Schwab came to their home brandishing two large knives, according to the press release.
The Evart officers arrived and made contact with Schwab who was on foot near the female caller’s home at the intersection of Broadway and 3rd streets in Marion, police said. The officers issued verbal commands and ordered Schwab to go to his knees, which he complied with, according to police.
When additional orders by officers to have Schwab place his hands on his head were not followed, the officers observed him reach into his waistband to produce a large bladed weapon, according to police.
Police said one of the officers was positioned in front of Schwab while the second was positioned behind him. The officer in front of Schwab had a Taser drawn while the officer behind him had his firearm drawn. The officer behind Schwab transitioned to his Taser and deployed it into the 29-year-old’s back, police said.
This resulted in Schwab falling forward and onto the knife he had in his hand, according to police. The knife punctured his chest cavity and the Evart officers immediately called for an ambulance, police said. The officers rendered first aid to Schwab, but he died on the scene as a result of the stab wound.
