CADILLAC — Despite fears that there could be voter intimidation at the polls on Election Day, local law enforcement officials said they hadn't heard of any problems.
"Everything has been good," texted Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer. "We've had no calls at any of the polling locations in the county."
Cadillac City Police had additional staffing, just in case.
"We wanted to ensure everyone’s rights were being respected and protected," said Public Safety Director Adam Ottjepka in a text message to the Cadillac News. "We typically would not increase staffing for an election, however, we wanted to be prepared if issues arose. We had received information from the state concerning voter intimidation."
But Ottjepka said "this has not been the case in Cadillac."
The Wexford County Sheriff's department also had extra staffing, but that's typical for them.
"We have extra staff on every election night for security at the courthouse," Sheriff Trent Taylor texted.
Other officials said they hadn't seen any signs of voter intimidation, either.
In Lake County, Deputy Clerk Shari Gibbs said the day had gone well.
"No reports of voter intimidation," Gibbs said via email, as did Missaukee County Clerk Jessica Nielsen.
