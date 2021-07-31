CADILLAC — Rearing fish is a lot like farming. Some years are good and some years are not, according to Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Management Biologist Mark Tonello.
So when it comes to the production of walleye, 2021 was a not-so-good year. Tonello said the DNR needed roughly 1 million walleye fingerlings to stock the inland waters of his management unit, and only 420,000 were raised or received.
What that means is some waters were not able to get stocked in 2021 — including Lake Cadillac and Lake Mitchell — after COVID-19 prevented the stocking of any fish in 2020.
Tonello said the last time Lake Cadillac and Lake Mitchell were stocked fully with walleye fingerlings was in 2018. Lake Mitchell, however, received 50,000 fingerlings when there was a surplus in 2019. He said that likely benefited both lakes as adult walleye like to migrate and tend to go downstream. That means it is likely some of the fish in Lake Mitchell made their way into Lake Cadillac via the canal.
“That is why when we have a surplus, I put them in Lake Mitchell, knowing that some will wind up in Lake Cadillac,” he said.
With both lakes not getting fully stocked for the second year in a row, Tonello said it definitely could have an impact on the walleye fisheries of both lakes. At this point, the DNR doesn’t believe there is natural walleye reproduction occurring in either lake, which Tonello said there haven’t been new walleye replacing those that have been harvested the past two years.
He said the DNR isn’t looking at changing regulations regarding walleye, but he said anglers may want to think about how many fish they are harvesting.
“A good walleye population on an inland lake is one, maybe two per acre. That is 1,000 to 2,000 on Lake Cadillac and double that on Lake Mitchell,” he said. “Sometimes you hear stories of someone who pulled out 236 walleye in a year. That might be a little excessive. It’s not illegal, but it is excessive.”
He said with the walleye stocking not happening in two years, there may not be as many adult fish in either lake for the next few years. It takes three to four years for a walleye to reach 15 inches, which is the minimum legal size for walleye. With that in mind, Tonello said there is potential for there to be a smaller adult walleye population three to four years from now.
He also said it is very likely both lakes will be stocked next year, but he also thought both lakes would have been stocked in 2020.
“I would like to think they (both lakes) will get stocked next year, but we didn’t predict the pandemic and then a poor year (rearing walleye) after that,” he said.
