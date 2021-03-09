CADILLAC — There are always some years where no walleye are stocked in your local lake.
That's because walleye waterbodies in Michigan are stocked in alternating years.
But 2020, due to COVID-19 restrictions, was different.
"Last year we were unable to take walleye eggs," said Mark Tonello, fisheries management biologist for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Central Lake Management Unit in Cadillac. "We did no walleye stocking anywhere in the state last year. That kind of set us back a year."
Some species of fish were stocked last year because they were already in the pipeline, but walleye are raised for a few months before they are stocked into the state's rivers and lakes. With no walleye eggs taken last year, there was no stocking.
The DNR takes eggs from walleye in the Muskegon River near Newaygo. Those fish may have spawned naturally on their own.
"Maybe there will be a good year class in the Muskegon River, but not anywhere else," Tonello said. Last year's walleye would not have made it to Osceola or Missaukee County.
"There are dams at Croton, and there are three dams on the Muskegon between here and there," Tonello noted.
Walleye are one of the state's most notable species of fish, bluegill are more popular because they're easier to catch.
"While they are kind of the glory species that people like to talk about, the walleye are not easy to catch," Tonello noted. "Fishing at high noon on the July 4 weekend, you're probably not going to catch many walleye. But you will catch bluegill."
This month, the state of Michigan is looking for feedback on the state's draft of a walleye management plan for the state's inland waters.
It's the first statewide plan for managing walleye.
"Though several local, regional and Great Lakes-centric walleye plans exist, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources has drafted the first statewide walleye plan focused on inland waters – and is asking the public’s help in finalizing it," the DNR said in a news release.
Tonello said the plan, while new, is consistent with previous approaches to stocking walleye.
"It pretty much confirmed, kind, of, what we've been doing," Tonello said.
Ultimately, stocking fish is about giving Michigan's anglers what they want.
"We don't want to lose sight of the fact that the reason we stock walleye is so that people can catch them and have fun," Tonello said. "The only other reason we stock walleye is if it's a lake that has stunted bluegills. We know that walleye are an effective predator on stunted bluegills and stocking walleye can help increase growth rates on stunted bluegills by thinning them out."
The draft includes some interesting tidbits, such as Michigan anglers' perceptions of the lakes.
Anglers appear to consider Houghton Lake to the be state's best for walleye, with the lake drawing the highest number of anglers who say they're there to fish for Walleye. Lake Missaukee is in the top-15; Tonello said he'd wager lakes Cadillac and Mitchell weren't far off the list.
The every-other-year approach to stocking walleye in local lakes will continue.
Right now, it looks like the DNR will be able to do a walleye egg take this spring.
"We're hoping to be stocking like normal this year," Tonello said. This will mean lakes that should have been stocked in 2020 will be stocked in 2021 instead. Lakes that were last stocked in 2019 and should have been stocked this year will probably have to wait until 2022 to be stocked unless there are extra fish in 2021.
You can view the inland waters walleye management draft plan here: michigan.gov/walleye and email comments to DNR-Walleye@Michigan.gov through April 1.
