Donald Trump is a qualified candidate for president and should be serving his second term right now.
I believe Trump is telling the truth about the fraudulent presidential election of 2020 and did not attempt to steal it back, but show the wrong done by the Democrats.
Trump had this country on a path to being great again, but now we don’t have a country under Biden.
It is nearly is one year and two months from the 2024 election and I hope it’s legal this time.
Glenn A. Kangas
Cadillac
