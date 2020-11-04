CADILLAC — While results of the presidential race were far from conclusive on a national level, in this area, Trump was the clear victor, even with some precincts not yet tallied.
In Missaukee, Lake, Osceola and Wexford counties, Trump defeated Democratic challenger Joe Biden by margins of 3,989, 1,658, 5,714 and 4,490 votes, respectively.
Results at press time indicated that every precinct in Osceola and Lake county voted in favor of Trump, in addition to every precinct in Missaukee County with the exception of Lake Township, which had not yet been tallied.
Precinct details in Wexford County were not available at press time, and a couple townships still hadn't been tallied.
Based on the figures available at press time, Trump took between 1.7 and 3.7 times as many votes as Biden did in this area, with Missaukee County having the largest degree of difference between the two candidates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.