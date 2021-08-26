Did you know that one of the most dangerous places on Earth to live is Australia? It has nothing to do with crime, or gun violence, or political unrest, or any of the human caused dangers we see in so many countries, including our own. In fact, as far as people go, it is considered to be one of the safest places to live.
The danger comes from Australia itself, its basic eco-system. Pretty much everything in Australia is capable of killing you. It is home to some of the world’s most dangerous animals on land and in the water, and it has more varieties of venomous reptiles and insects than almost anywhere else on the planet. Much of the plant life is poisonous-not only to eat, but some can kill you if you just touch them!
Even the cute things are dangerous. Those cuddly koala bears? Generally harmless, unless they feel threatened. Then they will attack with razor sharp claws and teeth, and if you run away they will actually chase you. A kangaroo can kick hard enough to cave a person’s chest in, and if you run across one in the wild, it’s a coin toss as to whether it’ll flee or decide to fight you just for the fun of it. And those odd duck-billed platypuses not only have claws, but a venomous bony spur on their hind legs. The venom isn’t deadly to humans, but it is incredibly painful. Not only painful, but resistant to painkillers-even morphine doesn’t relieve the agony of platypus venom.
And yet the people of Australia are generally some of the most laid back and relaxed folk you will ever meet. It’s not that they don’t take the dangers around them seriously, they just don’t waste time worrying about them. And that also applies to all the little problems and irritants we all deal with every day. There is an expression they use that some have said should be their national motto. “No worries.” It doesn’t mean that they don’t care about a problem, but why waste time worrying about it? Whatever you’re dealing with, worrying isn’t going to do a thing to help.
I think that is a wonderful attitude to have, because worry has to be one of the most useless, and harmful, feelings that we can have. One of the definitions of worry is “to tear or gnaw at, as in a dog worrying a bone.” And that is exactly what happens when we let ourselves be filled with worry. It tears and gnaws at us, causes us misery, but produces nothing useful.
As we have the last few weeks, I’d like to have us think again about the Book of Habakkuk. To refresh your memory, Habakkuk was an Old Testament prophet whose book is an exchange between him and God. Habakkuk begins by questioning in despair how God can allow the evils in the world to exist, but after being reassured that God indeed has a plan and is in control, he learns that by trusting in God even when things are going badly, he will live a life filled with joy at all times. And a large part of that joy is that by trusting in God you are freed from worry.
Relying on and trusting in God, being freed from worry, doesn’t mean that you no longer care about anything or feel honest concern. It doesn’t mean that you no longer need to apply yourself or work for a living because all your needs will somehow just appear before you. It doesn’t mean that you should ignore your doctor’s advice and live recklessly because God will make sure that you stay healthy. And it doesn’t mean that you will never know sorrow in your life, feel pain or experience tragedy.
What it does mean is that even at the lowest moments of your life, you have the assurance of never facing whatever comes at you alone. Even in the darkest times, the light of God’s love is shining on you.
In Matthew 6:27 Jesus asks us, “Can any of you by worrying add a single hour to your span of life?” When you have done all that you can, trust in God and leave the rest in His hands. Have faith in our Heavenly Father and replace your worry with the joy of His love.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.