CADILLAC — Some kids like to color, and some kids like to read, but 10-year-old Noah Pitts like to knit plastic bags into yarn.
Inspired by a video on TikTok that gave step by step instructions on how to cut the bags into strips and wind them together, Noah decided he wanted to make his own, incredibly long, string of yarn.
“I get plastic bags, and then I straighten them, then I fold them, and then I cut them into strips,‘ Noah said. “Then I unravel them, and I lock them together, and then knit them by finger knitting‘
Finger knitting is a needleless knitting technique where yarn is woven together using one or more fingers. There are a few ways it can be done, but Noah does it with just his pointer finger.
Right now, the rope is 290 yards long, and when Noah started, he set a goal of 300 yards.
“I might stop after 300,‘ he said.
For comparison, 300 yards of yarn is the length of three football fields, or could be used to make 200 baby blankets at 1.5 yards each.
Each time his mom or his grandparents do a grocery shopping trip, he takes the bags and adds them to his project. When he finishes the rope, he’s not quite sure what he’s going to do with it.
“I don’t know,‘ he said. “Probably nothing, just keep it in my room.‘
Although other people in Noah’s life, like his grandparents, are encouraging him to do more.
“They think I should make something out of it,‘ he said. “And I probably will when I’m done.‘
During the day, Noah attends a camp at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. His friends at camp have been very supportive, but had never seen the rope before last week.
“They really like it,‘ he said. “They couldn’t believe it was so big.‘
To avoid any tangling, Noah keeps the yarn rolled up into yarn balls, and carries them together in a bag.
Finishing his yarn won’t take very long. Noah said he should only need about a day once he gets some more plastic bags.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.