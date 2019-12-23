Nomination by best friend results in four new tires

CADILLAC — Christine DeRosha didn’t know her best friend and roommate Wanda Lucha had nominated her to receive a Christmas wish.
She found out when she got a call from the Cadillac News, explaining that four new tires were ready to be put on her car by an anonymous business owner in the “Believe ... Christmas Wishes Do Come True‘ campaign.
“When she found out, she cried and couldn’t believe it,‘ said wish nominator Lucha.
“My husband and I wanted to do this,‘ said the business owner who donated the tires. “People have helped us out along the way and we just want to make sure that we take care of the community, our neighbors and our friends, especially in the Christmas season.‘
“I was so excited,‘ said DeRosha. “I’ve been driving on bald tires for two years. I’m always on the go whether for the kids, friends or family. I’ve been injured at work so I have appointments all over the place. I’m so excited that now I can move in the snow. I can leave an intersection without my tires spinning.‘
DeRosha and Lucha became friends through their daughters, who are best friends. The girls were spending so much time together that DeRosha invited Lucha over for a barbecue last summer. They too became best friends and now they are roommates.
“It’s been really good for all of us,‘ DeRosha said. “I have a son with special needs and when he has his moments, he can talk to her. She can calm him down and get him on the right path. We both do everything for the kids. Her kids now call me ‘mama CeCe.’‘
“Christine is a person who always puts others first,‘ said Lucha. “She never does anything for herself. She’s been driving around on bald tires for quite a while and she takes her kids and my kids to school. She takes me to appointments. And when I saw the wish on the Cadillac News Facebook page, I thought, hopefully she can get this and it will be a surprise.‘
DeRosha works at Akwel, formerly Avon Automotive as a support person.
“I do everything in that department,‘ she said. “We make hoses. We make some of the rubber that we use right at our shop ... we turn that rubber into hose.‘
“Teaming up has meant the world to both of us single moms,‘ said Lucha. “She has two children and I have four ... it means the world because it’s another adult to talk to. It’s been wonderful. Christine has helped as many people as she can in any way possible. She does not like to ask for help with anything but is always the first to help others!‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.