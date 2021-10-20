CADILLAC — Wednesday morning Wexford County Emergency Management Coordinator Travis Baker reported the non-emergency phone lines at Wexford County Central Dispatch were down.
For that reason, Baker said anyone with non-emergent needs should call (231) 253-4335 to report issues to Wexford County Central Dispatch. Baker said 911 was still working properly.
The cause of the outage is unknown but Baker said Windemuller was on-site working to fix the problem. It was not known when the non-emergency lines would be back up.
"We don't know if it was the storm that rolled and did something. We tried to reset it, but that didn't work," he said. "Windemuller is working on it. We are not quite sure what the problem is."
