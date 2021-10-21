CADILLAC — The non-emergency phone lines were back in operation Thursday morning at Wexford County Central Dispatch, according to Wexford County Emergency Management Coordinator Travis Baker.
Baker said the central dispatch shares fiber optic phone line access with the Wexford County Sheriff's Office and Jail and a switch that sends that information out failed. He also said it is not known if that failure was a result of the storm that passed through the area Wednesday morning or not.
"Telnet shipped out a new switch and had a tech here to install it," Baker said Thursday morning. "The non-emergency lines are back up and running."
Although the loss of the non-emergency lines didn't pose a problem to operations because of the backup phone line the dispatch center has, Baker said it has shown a need to be able to make the switch locally rather than waiting for someone else to do it. For that reason, Baker said he will be looking to set up a call forwarding procedure that can be done at the dispatch center.
