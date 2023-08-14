CADILLAC — The main street where John Doe lives has a hardware store, a grocery store and a handful of crumbling buildings with faded signs, the last vestiges of better economic times. One bright spot is the public library. And that's where John and his young children spend much of their time.
He's a house husband. He takes care of the children while his wife works. He's proud of this family decision.
John Doe agreed to tell his story of childhood neglect and sexual abuse on the condition of anonymity. We spoke with his therapist who agreed that this story should be anonymous. She also confirmed his history of traumatic abuse and that is treatment is ongoing.
"Being a father is the best thing that ever happened to me," he said. "Loving my kids and being thankful for my kids is the biggest thing. I remember when I was 12 or 13 thinking — I want to have kids when I grow up so I can do it the way it's supposed to be done. So I can love them. I have a soft spot for kids because of the way I was treated. No one should have gone through that.
"I didn't have a good life," he added. "I never felt safe. I never felt loved. I don't want to do that to anybody."
As his story unfolded, this tall, rugged man spoke with a calm voice void of anger. Instead, his goal is to work through the trauma. He's still on that road, a healing journey to help people and love his family with everything he's got.
A Childhood of Fear
"I knew I was scared; it was so bad I didn't remember it," he said. "I was just trying to get by. I accepted the Lord before my 21st birthday. That made a world of difference. I didn't know how to deal with things and contemplated suicide. I hated myself for a long time."
And then in 2010 he heard about Healing Private Wounds, the Cadillac nonprofit that offers free counseling services and trauma recovery. He made a mental note to go there sometime. Years later he drove by the center and saw their sign in the parking lot.
"I walked in off the street," he said. "It felt like it was a huge step but it all fell in place."
He began seeing a certified counselor and later, attended trauma recovery group sessions.
"I'm so thankful for Healing Private Wounds and everyone there," he said. "I was never equipped to deal with life the way a person should. All of the molestation and incest sexual stuff affected me. But the physical and emotional neglect from my parents affected me more.
"I didn't know how to be. My life was a nightmare. I used to pray that it would stop. All the horrible names, bruises and nail marks. It was just constant. She enjoyed watching me suffer, doing things and seeing things happen. I was a worthless little jerk.
"Home was the worst place to be. There was no safety. I became introverted. I didn't know how to react with people. I gained a bunch of weight. In first and second grade I was in fights all the time. On the playground I would push and punch kids. I didn't deserve to live and I prayed that I would die. That was like, the thought of my life every day. I don't want to live.
"We had to switch elementary school three times because people saw the cuts and bruises. The counselor tried to get me to admit what was going on but my parents threatened me. Lots of times people came to the house. Lots of that. Nothing ever happened. The thing is about people that are supposed to love you and they abuse you instead. You want their love so much. So regardless of what they do, you still do anything for them, stick up for them and do anything to earn their love."
But that changed with counseling. As he began to heal he cut all ties with his family.
John is still on his healing journey and is thankful for the progress he has made so far.
"I'm so thankful for the years I had in that church after I became a Christian," he said. "One of the other things that really helped me was getting around people I could relate to."
He credits the help and support of HPW founder Shirley Petersen and his private counseling sessions for the progress he has made.
"I didn't have people like that before," he said. "You get a taste of somebody treating you like you are human. You don't want to feel like you don't deserve to be on this earth. I just thank the Lord so much. The biggest factor is I don't want to be responsible for making anyone feel the way my parents made me feel. Now I'm just loving my family and my kids."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.