CADILLAC — In 2005 Shirley Petersen was featured on the front page of the Cadillac News to promote a book she wrote titled, "The Whisper."
Her story was a graphic account of the sexual abuse she endured in childhood by her father, a highly regarded pastor in a downstate community.
The story was disturbing. Readers wondered how the wife of a prominent bank president could share the sordid details of her years of abuse.
But Petersen had kept the secret long enough — almost three decades. And the secret was making her physically sick. The public health nurse suffered from debilitating depression and severe migraines.
But it took time and courage to finally tell her husband, Jim. But when she did, he lovingly reassured her that from now on, she didn't have to carry this burden alone. Whatever it took to recover and heal, he would be by her side. The next day he called her parents and demanded a meeting. When they confronted her father, he confessed his sins and exposed more despicable details that Shirley had blocked out.
"The Whisper" took two years to write. It detailed her healing process and outlined the 28 steps she took to overcome the trauma of sexual abuse to find peace and live a life of freedom from the past.
While Petersen kept her secret to protect her husband from that shame, the secret actually protected her father and ravaged her own health. The trauma of sexual abuse can cause physical illness. Victims often try to numb their pain through alcohol and substance abuse, which can leading to addiction.
"Telling my secret has been a life-changing experience," Petersen said. "For with the telling came healing and restitution. Incest is a horrible sin and the public needs to know how it devastates victims."
Sexual abuse trauma recovery — a nonprofit is born
Soon after the story printed, Petersen received a pile of letters from women with similar stories pleading for help. Her sister, Sheila Johnson, a clinical professional counselor near Chicago, was shocked to learn of her sister's abuse.
"She told me this was the missing piece of the family's dysfunction," Petersen said. "She was never able to discern what was off in the family dynamic."
Johnson began using the book in her practice as an aid to professional counseling. She also consulted with Petersen throughout the process of founding the local nonprofit, Healing Private Wounds.
"I wrote the book to give victims hope and to advocate for them," Petersen said.
With the help of more than 40 volunteers, three qualified therapists and donations, HPW has grown since its founding in 2010. All of their services are free.
"We have expanded," she said. "We had so many calls for help with anxiety and grief after the pandemic. So we offered our services to anybody. Our main focus is still on sexual abuse. But we help anyone in need."
Jail outreach
Last August, HPW volunteers were vetted and given permission to offer sexual abuse recovery courses for women in the Wexford County jail. They also offer a Bible study every Sunday.
"We have a lot of people that are healing, that are changing their lives," she said. "I want people to know that they don't have to be sad about their past. We can move past it."
A handful of men and women who have taken the HPW course work have asked to share the stories of their abuse and how they are healing. This includes a current and former inmate, a former downstate inmate and a local man. These stories will be shared in our series: The Secrets that Destroy Lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.