CADILLAC — Adaline Arnold has lived a hard life. Her story of childhood sexual abuse is unsettling. But she's healing. With new strength and confidence she has a charisma that draws people in. She's 57. It's been a long haul. But the road ahead is now filled with hope. As the dark clouds scatter, rays of light are beginning to change her life.
We met at the Healing Private Wounds center in Cadillac. Arnold calls it her safe place, her sanctuary.
"As soon as the doors are unlocked she's here. She has a key," said Shirley Petersen, the nonprofit founder. Arnold has been through several HPW recovery groups and at least two years of private counseling. As she began to heal, she started volunteering at the center.
"I know what it's like to do something illegal just to stay warm or to get food," Arnold said. "I know that this winter the jail will start filling up. It's cold and they need a place to stay."
The women in the Wexford County jail know Arnold well. She's there twice a week with the HPW jail outreach. She facilitates a recovery group and helps with the Sunday Bible studies.
When she walks into the cell block, the women in orange swarm around her. They trust her. It's her recovery that draws them to her. She is freeing herself from the trauma that haunted her for decades, and almost destroyed her life.
HPW licensed counselors work with clients to heal the trauma of sexual abuse. All services are free and progress is individually paced. When a client is ready to speak openly about their story, they start a "grow group" session. Then there is an event that marks the start of their recovery — the moment they can write their story and read it to the group.
"This is the important beginning of their healing," Petersen said. "Once they can start talking about this, they begin to understand their pain and why they acted out. They've been covering their pain."
Arnold's story
"I was a mess. Now I'm better. This is my story," Arnold said, taking a deep breath. "My fiancé and I were struggling really bad with our relationship. It came to big head. I pulled a knife. I was going to get violent."
But she didn't. She stopped herself before committing a potentially deadly crime. In the chaotic aftermath, she considered suicide.
"I'm diabetic," she said. "I was going to draw insulin."
Before inserting the needle that would end her life, the background noise came into focus. Her radio was on. She heard an ad for Healing Private Wounds.
"I had an appointment the next day," she said. "I came in and started getting help. I would come and wait for my counselor and just cry and cry. There was a time when I couldn't speak about it without crying and crying. Carol Hansen and Carol Shetenhelm counseled me for a couple of years. And then I started my first group two years ago.
"Sitting in group and hearing somebody say the exact thing that I was thinking ... it shocked me. As I went on, I found out more and more people had my story, just as bad as mine. And I never realized that. Any time I wanted to bring it up with my family they said, 'Don't talk about it.' "
Arnold is one of many clients that the nonprofit has helped heal from the trauma of abuse.
"Healing is not a quick fix," Petersen said. "It's been four years now for Adaline. She has quite a story. And all these years she blamed herself."
How it began
Arnold was 9 years old when her parents separated. This is when it started.
"My father moved me into his bedroom and proceeded to teach me how to be married and what to do with your husband. I went from that to when I was 13 and I told him to leave me alone. Don't touch me no more. I won't tell nobody."
But she did tell. And after she told, her father "shot himself." She blamed herself and carried a deep burden of guilt for years, another trauma added to the trauma of her childhood abuse.
After her father's funeral she moved in with her grandparents. The abuse continued at the hands of other family members.
"When I turned 16 I ran away — I went out in the streets in Flint ... prostitution, hurting people and taking and stealing their things."
She was in and out of jail for years. And drugs became a way to ease her pain.
By the time she was 25 she was married and had a family.
"But he beat me up pretty bad," she said. "When we separated I didn't want nobody around my kids. My kids had been around him. I went overboard with that, being overprotective."
Jumping back to the present she said, "I still do my group work here. I don't take a chance. If I miss a week I still struggle. You can't do it without help. I would be dead. I drew up a full insulin needle and I was going to take it all.
"And now I take what I learned from that grow group and I take it to the jail. My life is completely different now. I've learned a lot from the ladies here. I was raised in Flint and it showed. My Flint girl showed. I feel like I am much kinder. I've always been nice but now I want to help. I don't want anyone else's future to suffer like mind did. My two older kids are struggling. I wished I would have learned how to parent better.
"When I was in jail I didn't have anybody," she added. "I used to think about this — what if somebody would come and help me here in jail. Maybe my kids wouldn't be messed up like they are because my abuse bled into my children. I didn't abuse them the way I was, but verbally. And I was overprotective. Now I want to be that person, the one I wished for, the one I needed when I was in jail. I want to help people. Now I'm engaged. My fiancé and I knew each other when we were kids. Our relationship is completely different. Now it's back to the way when we first loved each other."
The women she visits in jail count on her strength to help them beat the odds. They count on her wisdom. Her love. And most of all, they see that she is no longer haunted. That she is free from the guilt and shame of abuse and is full of love to share. She is living hope.
"These girls want help," she said. "There are those that look in your eyes and you know they want help."
